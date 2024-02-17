Taylor Swift Announced A New Tune & Dished Goss On Her Upcoming Album At Last Night’s Melb Show

Taylor Swift kicked off the Aussie leg of her Eras Tour in Melbourne on Friday night and by all accounts, this show had everything. There was the announcement of a song from her upcoming album called “The Bolter”, there was vomiting, and to top it off she was performing her biggest show ever.

First things first, one of the biggest surprises to come out of Friday night was the introduction of her new song “The Bolter”, an exclusive song that will appear on the vinyl version.

“So I was talking to you earlier about the albums. Basically, I’m very excited for April 19th. Tortures Poets Department will be out on that date” she announced to the screaming crowd.

“I cannot wait for you to hear all the songs then. Tortured Poets is an album I think, more than any of my albums I’ve made … I needed to make,” she continued.

“It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through, the things I was writing about. It kind of reminded me why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. And I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more.”

She then showed the stadium a previously unseen alternate album artwork for the album which fans absolutely LAPPED up.

Even watching from afar on social media, seeing 96,000 fans packed into the MCG like friendship bracelet-wearing sardines was an exhilarating experience.

Nothing could stop the vibes. Nothing except someone vomiting over a whole bunch of seats and the MCG taking two hours to get it cleaned up.

According to fans who spoke to news.com.au, “we had to stand in areas near the seats for the majority of Taylor because they took two hours to find someone to clean it up. It stunk.”

Oh yuck. Ew. No thanks.

Vomiting isn’t one of the Eras, guys. Chill TF out.