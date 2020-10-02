It’s that time of year again, when Aussies yeet themselves into the future just to savour an extra hour of beautiful sunlight for daylight savings.

ACT, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania will have to turn their clock forward by one hour at 2am on Sunday, October 4.

For those of you who get confused about daylight savings every year (like me), that means that on Saturday night you will lose an hour of sleep. Or for those out on the town on Saturday, no you didn’t get so lost in the music that an hour has just gone missing, you’ve lost an hour because of our lil’ friend Mr Daylight Savings.

Our extra bit of daylight will last until April 4 2021, when we get an extra hour of sleep in exchange for seasonal depression.

Most smartphone and computers adjust to daylight savings automatically, but if you’re a technophobe and prefer analogue clocks, you’ll have to adjust it yourself manually.

So if you can turn the clock forward by one hour, does that mean that time doesn’t actually mean anything and it’s simply measuring the unmeasurable? Yes, that is correct. Time is a construct and everything means nothing.

Does that mean Queenslanders should also get an extra hour of sunlight? No, no sunlight for you Queensland.

If only they could turn the clock forward on the entire year of 2020.