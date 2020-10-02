Vertical consumption – you’re hearing it more and more. The simple pleasure of standing up (!) in a bar (!!) while sipping on a beveragino (!!!!!!!!!) was robbed of us when COVID hit. However, Queensland is returning to a ‘new normal’. Drinking a beer while standing up is back. Nature is healing.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled Stages 4, 5 and 6 of easing lockdown restrictions today, and Queenslanders are in for a bloody treat.

As of October 1 (that’s yesterday), the state was officially in ‘Stage 4’. And as of 4pm October 2 (that’s today), eating and drinking while standing up at both indoor and outdoor venues is officially back on the menu.

Yesterday, SA Premier Steven Marshall coined this term ‘vertical consumption’ for sipping a bev while standing, and it’s just corporate-mumbo jumbo enough for us to love it.

So, Queenslanders – get ready for some vertical consumption. Beer in one hand, overpriced fish taco in the other, phone precariously balanced because your mate Steve is texting you to say he’ll be late (again)… it brings a tear to your eye.

Elsewhere, the border will completely open to NSW in Stage 5 come November. Visitors and returned travellers will not have to undergo two weeks quarantine – provided NSW records no community transmission for 28 days.

“We have made it very clear that our borders have kept us safe – we’re watching NSW very closely,” Palaszczuk said.

NEW ROADMAP: Today we’re releasing a new roadmap to easing restrictions for October, November and December ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JkeHmXyDdu — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 1, 2020

If you want a bit of a rundown as to what else is happening in these stages – including opening borders, unlimited dancing, and a seeyafknlater to quarantine, then step right up.

Queensland Stage 4 – from October 1, 2020

Byron Bay, Ballina, Lismore and Glen Innes are added to the declared border zone with northern NSW.

Vertical consumption of both an eating and drinking variety are back from 4pm, October 2.

Outdoor events are increased from 500 to 100 maximum attendees, the square-metre rule for outdoor venues drops to one person per two square metres, and open air stadiums boost their seated capacity from 50% to 75%.

Queensland Stage 5 – from November 1, 2020

Borders completely open with NSW! Visitors and returned travellers from NSW with a QLD Border Declaration Pass can enter the state without undergoing two weeks quarantine (but only if community transmission is “under control”).

People can have gatherings of up to 40 people at their home and in public spaces.

Up to 40 people can get their boogie on at weddings.

Queensland Stage 6 – from December 1, 2020