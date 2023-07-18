Here’s Exactly Why Dan Andrews Called It Quits On The Commonwealth Games & What Happens Next

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria will no longer be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026 because the state simply cannot afford it. Cozzie livs strikes again.

Andrews revealed the estimated cost of putting the games on would be somewhere between $6 billion and $7 billion in a press conference on Tuesday morning. This cost is a far cry from the $2.6 billion that was originally “budgeted and allocated” for the games. Who knew it was so costly to get a bunch of Aussies to throw and catch balls?

“I’ve made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions in this job,” said Dan Andrews.

“This is not one of them. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that.

“We will instead deliver all and more of the legacy benefits in housing, sporting infrastructure and tourism and we will unpack all that tomorrow and throughout the week and there will be further details of all of that as well as the process to deliver that.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year.”

Honestly, the man’s got a point. We’re in dire times, we really do not need sporting events to go forth right now.

Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan confirmed that money saved up for the Commonwealth Games would still be used for previously promised sporting infrastructure upgrades.

Ballarat’s Eureka Stadium and Bendigo’s aptly named Bendigo Stadium will still receive upgrades.

On top of this, $1 billion will be put into the Regional Housing Fund to help build 1,300 new homes.

Naturally, the news of Dan Andrews saying literally anything controversial gave Opposition Leader John Pesutto a semi.

He came through with his own statement about how shit it was that the Commonwealth Games would not be going forward.

“This decision is a betrayal of regional Victoria and confirms that Victoria is broke and Labor simply cannot manage major projects without huge cost blowouts,” he said.

“The cancellation of the Commonwealth Games is hugely damaging to Victoria’s reputation as a global events leader.

“Instead of a lasting legacy of housing, sporting and community infrastructure, Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan’s botched Games will only leave a legacy of failure and missed opportunities.”

Alright chief, cool it. Nobody is going to remember this a year from now.

Good on Andrews for actually considering the cost of this thing before going ahead anyway and breaking the bank.

Will any other states step in to play host? Well, it’s not looking likely.

Tassie originally wanted to host the games but now, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has shut down the idea.

“We can get a lot of things done in Tasmania, [but] setting ourselves up for the Commonwealth Games in 2026, now in 2023, is a stretch,” he said in a statement.

Well, Sydney, the ball’s in your court I guess.