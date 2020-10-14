The Federal Government, or more specifically, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Health Greg Hunt, have both given Dan Andrews a big ole nudge in the back, telling him to open Victoria back up again ASAP.

The pair are putting the pressure on Andrews to ease Melbourne’s lockdown early, as the state now meets national thresholds for easing of restrictions.

On Wednesday, Melbourne hit a rolling average of 9.6 cases across 14-days, which is below the Commonwealth threshold of 10 cases over the two-week period.

However, Andrews has repeatedly stated he refuses to reopen Victoria unless the 14-day average falls below five. This would explain why there are a few people on his back right about now.

“From our perspective, the 10-case threshold would be an appropriate one for Victoria to utilise,” said Greg Hunt today in a press release.

“That’s the national threshold. NSW has for some months been able to carefully, cautiously, progressively lift restrictions. They are still using the national road map, still using the four-square-metre rule.

“The Commonwealth standard, but with the NSW model, would respectfully provide a way forward for Victoria.”

The effects of COVID-19 have taken a considerable toll on the mental health of individuals & communities. This is especially so in Victoria. Through unprecedented investment in mental health, our Govt is determined to provide every possible support.https://t.co/MIHsdEFllx — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) October 13, 2020

Dan Andrews has promised to make “significant” announcements this Sunday in regards to Melbourne reopening, but is also warning it will not be everything Victorians are hoping for,

“I still don’t think that on Sunday we’ll be able to go as far and as fast as we’d hoped but there will be significant announcements,” he said in today’s press release.

On Monday, the daily new case numbers for Victoria rose to 15, which put a gloomy spell on everyone who has been enduring the lockdown since the beginning of the year. It also means that any hopes of the state hitting Dan Andrews’ extremely low average are pretty much gone for this fortnight.

The pressure from Greg Hunt has been matched with by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who today issued an official statement to Dan Andrews for him to “give the people of Victoria their freedom back this weekend.”

My message to the Premier of Victoria today and every day, is please understand the significant impact the harsh lockdown is having on the mental health of Victorians. The Morrison Government will continue to do everything we can to support Victorians. pic.twitter.com/qBGkKdWhgN — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) October 14, 2020

Appearing on Sky News on Wednesday, Frydenberg said it was crucial for Victorians’ mental health to be allowed out.

“One of the most devastating consequences of COVID-19 has been the impact on people’s mental health,” he said.

“To read that the use of Beyond Blue services is 77% higher in Victoria compared to other states, is really a reminder of the painful impact of the lockdown.”

He also made mention towards the recent revelations that children as young as 12 were being put on antidepressants in the Victorian lockdown.

A devastating consequence of #COVID19 is the impact on mental health. It’s clear lockdowns & harsh restrictions are having an adverse impact on people’s mental health, particularly in Victoria. It’s time the Victorian Government gave Victorians their freedom back this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ta2gBxUPiT — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) October 14, 2020