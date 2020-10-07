A live interview on The Today Show featuring Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been fairly sensationally interrupted by a heckling protester who police arrested and hauled away in full view of the live TV cameras.

Today was broadcasting out of Canberra this morning following yesterday’s Federal Budget, and Frydenberg was in the middle of delivering what was otherwise a fairly stock-standard, light-handed interview response.

Things, however, quickly took a turn when an unidentified man began hooting and hollering about an “existential threat” off-camera.

Police could be seen moving into frame behind Frydenberg and host Karl Stefanovic became visibly distracted by the scenario, which Frydenberg mostly ignored in favour of ploughing ahead with his message.

The interview then comes to a halt as police hauled the man – who was wearing the logo of the Extinction Rebellion movement and carrying a sign reading “tell the truth” that had been painted in the colours of the Aboriginal flag – past the Today set in full view of the live broadcast.

The entire incident begins at the 5-minute mark of the video below.

Australians are set to receive $507 billion in tax cuts, cash payments and wage subsidies in an attempt to resurrect the economy. #9Today pic.twitter.com/t1Lhgf8v6T — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 6, 2020

Weirdly enough, Frydenberg barely shifts his attention to the fairly extraordinary incident, even when everyone else on set turns their heads to watch it all unfold behind them.

“This place is never lacking action, I tell you what,” Frydenberg said with a laugh as the segment returned to normal.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the man, nor has there been confirmation as to what he was yelling about specifically.

The remainder of the interview focused largely on Frydenberg spruiking his own budgetary measures, which were delivered last night in amongst the announcement of a projected net national debt of $703 billion.

Frydenberg has not publicly addressed this morning’s incident beyond what he said on air. His social media activity this morning has been restricted specifically to promoting his own media appearances as they occur.

