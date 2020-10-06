This was meant to be the big one. After the coronavirus pandemic wreaked unprecedented havoc all year long, Budget 2020 was meant to be the thing that set our course back to normality. But the government, true to form, left out a whole heap of Aussies in its announcement.

Despite all the talk of tax cuts (mostly for the rich) and wage subsidies via JobMaker, there are heaps of people (and things) which got little-to-no mention in the entire announcement.

Ultimately, it seems this budget is about doing the bare minimum so things don’t completely go to shit, rather than actually helping the Aussies who need it the most.

Here’s a rundown of everyone who’s missing (and missing out) in Budget 2020.

Women

The government’s never been particularly good on issues that affect women, and Budget 2020 is no different.

It seems women have been left out of #Budget2020 even though they have been on the front lines fighting the pandemic & they have lost the most jobs. — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) October 6, 2020

Unemployed people

With JobSeeker being cut, it’s sad but hardly surprising the government isn’t helping the countless Aussies who are out of work at the moment.

A tax cut does nothing for you if you don’t have a job.#Budget2020 — Australian Unions (@unionsaustralia) October 6, 2020

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

With other recent policy shake-ups already set to disproportionately affect Indigenous people in a bad way, this is especially disappointing.

There is nothing in this budget for Indigenous Australians – in fact health funding has been cut!#budget2020 — Larissa Baldwin (@Riss_Bundjalung) October 6, 2020

People living in government housing

Housing commission residents have already had an extremely rough time this year.

Unbelievable. Nothing. Absolutely nothing for social housing in #budget2020 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) October 6, 2020

Survivors of family violence

Domestic violence has spiked since lockdown restrictions started at the beginning of the year.

No mention of additional domestic and family violence funding, PPL reform, childcare overhaul, support for Indigenous women and girls, a fleet of female-dominated industries… Come on. #budget2020 #blokecovery — Women's Agenda (@WomensAgenda) October 6, 2020

It’s not just people, either

There was no mention of renewable energy or public schools to be found, despite these two things being essential for the future.

Over 1billion in ‘environment’ yet no mention of renewable energy. Seriously??

This was an opportunity to do some serious investment in smart technology that would lower the cost of electricity and help the environment. Appalling omission #BUDGET2020 — Dee Madigan (@deemadigan) October 6, 2020

In tonight’s budget, will there be any extra money for public schools? Almost all of them currently funded below the minimum school resource standard despite educating the vast majority of most expensive to teach kids. I expect them to rate no mention. #Budget2020 — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) October 5, 2020

In conclusion:

Yikes.