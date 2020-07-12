Some Australians are going home. Others are going to get tested for COVID-19. In Sydney, a select few are going for Sharkies.

Now Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended Prime Minister Scott Morrison, after the nation’s leader appeared at the Cronulla Sharks’ NRL match against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday.

Appearing on ABC’s News Breakfast Monday morning, Frydenberg said it was entirely appropriate for Morrison to attend a sporting event in Sydney while Melbourne grinds through another week of stay-at-home restrictions.

Frydenberg, who represents the division of Kooyong in Melbourne, said it was unfortunate he can’t barrack for Carlton and the Melbourne Storm in person.

“Good on him for being passionate about his country and about his footy,” Frydenberg said.

The Liberal Party’s second-in-command said Morrison’s decision to attend the match “reflects the reality” that New South Wales and Queensland currently operate very, very differently to Victoria.

Frydenberg’s statement of support comes after a minor public backlash to the PM, who was criticised for taking a breather while an Australian state battles a resurgent outbreak.

While some social media posts compared Morrison’s footy attendance with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews‘ response to the crisis, the state leader wouldn’t be drawn on the issue.

A tale of how two "leaders" spent their Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/DZWMpPyvDW — Carrick Ryan (@realCarrickRyan) July 11, 2020

“I’ve got better things to worry about than who went to the footy in New South Wales,” Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

Catch Frydenberg’s statement below:

.@paulwkennedy: What message do you think the Prime Minister was giving Australians by being at the football on the weekend?@JoshFrydenberg: That reflected the fact NSW and Victoria are at different stages. And good on him for being passionate about his country and his footy. pic.twitter.com/Buh2u4Z0kZ — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) July 12, 2020