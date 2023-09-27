Jacinta Allan Has Been Named As The New Vic Premier So Here’s Everything Ya Need To Know

After the shock resignation of Dan Andrews, the Victorian Labor government have selected who will be replacing him as state premier and leader of the party: Jacinta Allan.

Allan, who was the likely choice to be Andrews’ successor, is now the 49th Victorian Premier, as selected by her party. Meanwhile the cabinet minister Ben Carroll will replace her as the party’s deputy leader.

Who Is Jacinta Allan?

Elected without opposition, Allan has stated that it is a “deep honour and privilege” to have been selected by her party for the role of leading the state. She will be Victoria’s second ever female premier.

Allan is best known amongst Victorians for being the state’s minister for transport and infrastructure, a role she was appointed to in 2020. There, she grew to become one of Andrews’ most trusted ministers, earning the position of deputy leader in 2022.

Jacinta Allan has been a member of the Labor party ever since she was 19, working for MP’s from that young age. Little did she know she would rise to the top job one day.

Jacinta Allan (left), Victoria’s 49th Premier. Source: Getty.

“Can I say 24 years ago, almost to the day, when I walked into this place as a much younger woman from regional Victoria, I never expected to have this length of service or indeed to be able to have had the honour and privilege of serving the Victorian community in various ministerial roles,” Allan stated.

Closely tied to the unions, Allan’s father was an electricity linesman, and she has described herself as “the daughter of workers.”

How will this change Victoria?

According to insiders, Andrews’ and Allan’s management styles are incredibly similar, as are their policies, hence why they were such a strong partnership.

In terms of day-to-day, not much can be expected to change. Allan supported Andrews in many of his decisions, including lockdowns, but also more controversially the decision to call off the Commonwealth Games 2026.

However, in time she will obviously become a leader in her own right, rather than just being a shadow of her predecessor.

“Over time the Victorian community will see me bring a very different style – one that is built on those values … of hard work, the values about equality of opportunity, the values around supporting working families and supporting our beautiful natural environment,” she has said.

Also like Andrews, she has had her clashes with Sky News and Herald Sun.

You almost gotta pity them, “Dictator Jacinta” just doesn’t have the same kick to it.