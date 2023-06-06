A Perth Bloke’s Car Caught On Fire After It Was Struck By Lightning In A Bunnings Car Park

Pour one out for this poor Perth bloke who was driving through a Bunnings car park on Monday when his car was struck by lightning and burst into flames.

The apocalypse is going well, thanks.

Paul Williams was just moseying around on WA Day, savouring the long weekend, when he decided to nip into everyone’s favourite hardware shop. But it was on this public holiday that the people of Perth copped the wettest June day the city has seen in 37 years. A real soggy bugger it was. Cold as shit, as well.

But alas, I digress. Per news.com.au, Perth received more than 70mm of rain and lightning was zipping all over the joint, as one Paul Williams discovered when a massive bolt hit his car and set the vehicle on fire. As he was driving it. New fear well and truly unlocked.

Here is the car being engulfed by flames. Thank you 9News for this deeply terrifying footage.

NOPE. Image credit: 9News.

The good news is that Williams escaped from the burning vehicle. We truly love to see it. Hats off, brother.

The bad news is that the fella’s car essentially melted. I couldn’t tell you what’s meant to be under the bonnet other than an engine, but I do know that whatever’s there should be contained within the confines of the vehicle, not strewn across the floor like a puddle of soup.

Once again, shoutout to 9News for his haunting picture.

NOOOOOOOOOPE. Image credit: 9News.

Real talk, though: I’m just glad to hear the driver got out of the car unscathed. I can’t even begin to fathom how fucking terrifying it would’ve been for him.

Image credit: iStock / Basilia_S