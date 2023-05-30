Here’s When The Blistering Cold Is Gonna End And No It’s Not ‘After Winter’ You Smartass

It’s so cold in Australia right now that I’ve been opening my fridge to keep the house warm. Chances are, unless you live in the fiery depths of Hell, you too are having your nose nipped by Jack Frost. The good news is this cold is expected to end soon, and no, I don’t mean after winter.

Thanks to a lovely little thing called a high-pressure system, Australia has been walloped, whammied and whistled away by the cold. Sure, we’re FAST approaching winter (it literally begins in two days), but it isn’t meant to be this record-breakingly frosty.

“Easily the coldest so far in Sydney and Canberra with a number of May and Autumn records at the lower end of the scale being easily broken,” said Sky News Weather Meteorologist Alison Osborne on the weekend.

“Widespread areas are expected to get close to freezing.”

And that they did.

READ MORE Three Massive Cold Fronts Are Coming Full Throttle For Australia One After The Other

On Sunday, Queensland, the Northern Territory, New South Wales and Western Australia clocked in some startling levels of ice-cold nonsense. My tiddies are hardening up just writing about it.

Queensland clocked in some record-breaking lows of -2.7ºC across its icy expanse. Perth had its coldest morning in 59 years with temps of 1.1ºC. My house reached Antarctic levels of cold so severe I wanted to stay in my bed for a couple of months with a warm tea and a book. As you can see, disaster all around.

It doesn’t stop there though. A bunch of NSW suburbs cracked into their coldest numbers yet. Places included Bankstown, where temps went banksdown to 0.7ºC, Penrith, which plummeted to 0.6ºC and Tamworth, which broke records with temps of -4.8ºC. I’m no scientist, but that sounds bloody frosty.

So when is this fuckery going to calm down? According to meteorologists, the high-pressure system is gonna ease off from Tuesday (that’s today!). Goodbye, Arctic winds and hello still-cold-but-not-too-cold winds! Hallelujah!

You may have already noticed the sun feeling a little extra warm on your skin and the winds being a little less pestering.

On my little mental health walk today I wasn’t about to be picked up into the sky by a frosty gust for the first time in weeks, so that’s a plus!

See you in the sunshine!