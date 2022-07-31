Move Over MAFS, This Suburban Syd Squabble On An Old Toyota Boot Is Now 2022’s Pettiest Fight

An old Toyota was the centre of every drama llama’s universe this weekend after it was used to conduct the pettiest exchange Sydney’s Northern Beaches has ever seen. I car not believe it (sorry).

In the Facebook group “2101 Community Page — Narrabeen, North Narrabeen, Elanora, Ingleside”, one resident posted a pic that would change the world forever.

“52A — Buying a car and trailer solely to block others from parking at the right of your driveway is considerate,” the first of many spicy notes began.

“You have a double garage plus an empty car space.”

“This is a public road with a shortage of parking. If everybody acted the same there would be nowhere to park”.

Power to the people! The socialist car park-sharing revolution is upon us. I can feel it.

But just when you think one A4 piece of paper was enough, a slightly smaller piece of paper emerged. This time, with handwritten text. Ooh, fancy!

“AGREED!” The second note started in all caps, no less.

“YOU TRY DRIVING AROUND LOOKING FOR PARKING AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK“.

Much to unpack here…

Firstly, I totally get it. Must be frustrating as hell after a long day on the job. But also, the underlining of “work” is just *chef’s kiss*.

The underline feels like it’s implying the naughty car owner doesn’t work? If that’s the case, why would they own a trailer? So many questions. Not enough answers.

READ MORE Kim K Discussed Eating Literal Shit And The Marilyn Monroe Dress Drama In A New Interview

Honestly, we could speculate for days. Someone, please write a fan-fiction novel on this shit.

“We agree!” Chimed in a third fucking note on the car.

“It would be great if we (could) all work together as neighbours to make it easier for everyone to park close to their home”.

Now THIS note I can truly get around. It’s kind, it’s compassionate, it’s a vibe.

The author must’ve been inspired by the series finale of Neighbours.



Finally, the fourth and final car boot note.

“Just here for the drama,” it read, complete with a drawing of a piping hot cuppa tea.

I’m done. I simply cannot.

Pack your bags, everyone. We’re moving to Narrabeen so we can all live amongst the native drama llamas.

TBH, I’m just glad we got to write about this before A Current Affair got to it.