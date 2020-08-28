COVID-19 has done us dirty once again, with production delays on Brooklyn Nine-Nine pushing the next season’s premiere date back to 2021.

NBC today revealed that Season 8, which was originally slated to appear on screens in spring this year, won’t arrive on screens until 2020 is through.

It’s not the first production delay Brooklyn Nine-Nine has faced this year.

Showrunner Dan Goor scrapped four episodes the team had already written in the wake of George Floyd‘s death, deciding to move the cop-centric show in a different direction.

“This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together,” Goor said of the new script changes.

The other road block, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put many productions on hold or saw them cancelled altogether.

READ MORE Have A Go At The 42 Shows That Announced In 2020 They’re Coming To An End

Don’t worry, there’s still the controversial Quebec remake to watch in the meantime. Yeah, I bet you didn’t think “thank god for the Quebec remake” is something you’d ever say.