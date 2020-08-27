The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on many, many industries across the globe, including the entertainment world.

Because loads of productions were forced to grind to a halt earlier this year, there’s been an unprecedented slew of TV show cancellations in 2020.

In addition to that, there are a bunch of other shows that announced this year that they only have one or two seasons left in them and good god, it feels like the TVpocalypse.

That’s not to say that all of these shows got the chop ‘cos of Rona, some of them were pulled either for political or social justice reasons (a.k.a. Cops), because their story had simply run its course, or because they bombed in the ratings.

In case you haven’t been keeping tabs of which shows have revealed they’ll be leaving our screens, here’s an updated list for you to mull over:

Cancelled:

Broke (CBS)

Starring: Pauley Perette (NCIS). Cancelled after: 1 season.

Carol’s Second Act (CBS) Starring: Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond). Cancelled after: 1 season.

Dare Me (USA)

Starring: Willa Fitzgerald (Scream). Cancelled after: 1 season.

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Starring: Matt LeBlanc (Friends). Cancelled after: 4 seasons.

Tommy (CBS)

Starring: Edie Falco (The Sopranos). Cancelled after: 1 season.

The Purge (USA)

Starring: Gabriel Chavarria (Selena). Cancelled after: 2 seasons.

The Magicians (Syfy) Starring: Stella Maeve (Desperate Housewives). Cancelled after: 5 seasons.

Ray Donovan (Showtime) Starring: Liev Schreiber (Salt). Cancelled after: 7 seasons.

Spinning Out (Netflix)

Starring: Kaya Scodelario (Skins).

Cancelled after: 1 season.

V-Wars (Netflix)

Starring: Ian Somerhalder (Vampire Diaries).

Cancelled after: 1 season.

Party of Five (Freeform)

Starring: Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why). Cancelled after: 1 season.

Almost Family (Fox)

Starring: Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect). Cancelled after: 1 season.

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook)

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Endgame). Cancelled after: 2 seasons.

Emergence (ABC)

Starring: Donald Faison (Scrubs). Cancelled after: 1 season

Cancelled after: 33 seasons.

Starring: Nathalie Kelley (Dynasty). Cancelled after: 1 season. Van Helsing (Netflix) Starring: Jonathan Scarfe (Angel of Christmas). Cancelled after: 4 seasons.

Indebted (NBC)

Starring: Fran Drescher (The Nanny). Cancelled after: 1 season.

Katy Keene (Netflix)

Starring: Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars). Cancelled after: 1 season. The Society (Netflix) Starring: Kristine Froseth (Looking for Alaska). Cancelled after: 1 season. Ozark (Netflix) Starring: Jason Bateman (Arrested Development). Cancelled after: 3 seasons.

Vida (Stan) Starring: Mishel Prada (Fear The Walking Dead). Cancelled after: 3 seasons.

Starring: Jim Carrey (Liar, Liar). Cancelled after: 2 seasons. Lost In Space (Netflix) Starring: Molly Parker (House of Cards). Cancelled after: 3 seasons.

BH90210 (Fox)

Starring: Shannen Doherty (Charmed). Cancelled after: 1 season.

High Fidelity (Amazon)

Starring: Zoe Kravitz (The Batman).

Cancelled after: 1 season.

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Starring: Jack McBrayer (30 Rock). Cancelled after: 6 seasons.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (The CW)

Starring: Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men).

Cancelled after: 4 seasons.

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Starring: Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad).

Cancelled after: 2 seasons.

Reef Break (ABC)

Starring: Poppy Montgomery (Without A Trace).

Cancelled after: 8 seasons.

Insatiable (Netflix)

Starring: Alyssa Milano (Charmed).

Cancelled after: 2 seasons.

Grand Hotel (ABC)

Starring: Lincoln Younes (Home & Away)

Cancelled after: 1 season.

Natural End:

The Crown (Netflix)

Starring: Claire Foy (Season of the Witch).

Cancelled after: 6 seasons. Earlier this year, it was announced that the hit Netflix series will pump out two more seasons before hanging up their jewels for good.

Starring: Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad).

Cancelled after: 6 seasons. The Stan-exclusive series announced that after its sixth season, the Breaking Bad spinoff will be donezo.

Shameless (Showtime)

Starring: Emily Rossum (Beautiful Creatures).

Cancelled after: 11 seasons.

Judge Judy

Starring: Judge Judy (duh).

Cancelled after: 25 seasons.

Fuller House (Netflix)

Starring: John Stamos (Scream Queens).

Cancelled after: 5 seasons.

Homeland (Showtime)

Starring: Claire Danes (Romeo & Juliet).

Cancelled after: 8 seasons.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Starring: Daniel Dae Kim (Charmed).

Cancelled after: 10 seasons.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

Starring: Matt Lanter (90210).

Cancelled after: 7 seasons.

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Starring: Christina Applegate (Friends).

Cancelled after: 3 seasons.

GLOW (Netflix)

Starring: Alison Brie (Mad Men).

Cancelled after: 4 seasons.