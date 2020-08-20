After a seemingly endless wait, Netflix has revealed the first teaser for The Crown Season 4, showcasing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Gillian Anderson as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and, yes, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The 25-second clip hints at the upheaval of the eighties and early nineties, and frames the arrival of The People’s Princess as a defining moment in the monarchy’s modern history.

Oh, the clip also confirms the show’s release date: November 15.

The Crown’s latest clip comes a few days after the announcement that Australia’s own Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6 of the blockbuster series.

That’s a consideration for another time, though. For now, gaze at that dress, and try to contemplate how much cash Netflix has pumped into this extraordinary series.