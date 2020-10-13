Last week, we copped our first look at The Crown actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor portraying Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Now, the brand new trailer has given us a glimpse at the spiciness that’s set to unfold in season 4 and holy hell, it looks gewwwd.

The new season, which hits Netflix on November 15, introduces the romance between Queen Elizabeth’s son and heir to the throne (O’Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Corrin).

The new trailer shows Diana laughing in a car with friends and dancing with Charles, then before long shit hits the fan as we see clips of the prince screaming at Diana.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day,” a voiceover plays. “But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.’ As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendours and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

The Crown trailer ends with Princess Diana in her wedding dress which means we’re probs gonna see the royal wedding unfold (which, spoiler, does not end well).

Have a peek below:

The stuff of which fairy tales are made. pic.twitter.com/wDJTsthfbv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 13, 2020

The new The Crown trailer also gives fans their first look at Gillian Anderson in the role of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who can be seen curtsying to Olivia Colman’s Queen.

There is palpable tension between the Queen and Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), who stares down Philip before walking away. Meanwhile, Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter, who is going through her own struggles in the timeline, is seen starring into a pool and sitting in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

Last year, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor were photographed filming The Crown season 4 in Spain, according to Marie Claire. The stars were reenacting the famous Uluru visit on the 1983 Australian royal tour, and apparently it’s cheaper to film in Spain than it is to fly the whole way to Australia.

The Crown hits Netflix on November 19.