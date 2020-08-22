Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero has taken to Twitter to criticise the upcoming remake of the show for a lack of diversity in its casting choices.

Earlier this week, we got out first look at Escouade 99, a French-Canadian version of the show in which the team are transplanted to Quebec.

Melissa Fumero initially seemed fairly excited to see it, tweeting “OMG OMG – this is like peeking through another dimension.”

A short time later, though, she added: “Gotta [say] though after watching this… I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin.”

OMG OMG OMG‼️ This is like peeking through another dimension https://t.co/ZccuX0qxoF — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) August 20, 2020

Escouade 99 features actresses Mylène Mackay and Bianca Gervais as Fanny and Rosalie, new versions of Fumero’s character Amy Santiago and Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa Diaz.

Beatriz herself also weighed in, replying to Fumero’s Tweet with a series of woozy face emojis, conveying a general sense of bewilderment.

???????????????????????????????????? — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) August 20, 2020

The next day, Fumero added: