All cop-related TV shows are under the microscope at the moment amid the Black Lives Matter protests, with shows like Cops being canned and Law & Order: SVU under fire for painting the police force in a positive light.

The writers over at beloved comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine are also taking stock of the show and according to actor Terry Crews, they’ve decided to scrap at least four eps of the next season in favour of a different direction.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year,” the actor told Access Hollywood.

“We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our showrunner Dan Goor — they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

“You’ve seen me, in movies or whatever but before all this, I was always a threat. I would be going to the mall or going different places. I’ve had guns pointed at me by police officers in L.A. This was before I was famous. The thing is, they had the wrong guy,” Crews said.

“It’s something that every black man has been through, and it’s hard to really try to get other people to understand. I have to say, right here, what is going on right now is Black America’s Me Too movement. We always knew this was happening, but now white people are understanding.”

Crews did not elaborate on whether these scrapped episodes have been binned altogether or if they’ll be reincorporated back into the series at a later point in Season 8.