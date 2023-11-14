Bobby Berk Is Leaving Queer Eye After 8 Seasons, So Come Do All Five Stages Of Grief With Us

Emmy winning television host, author, and interior design KING Bobby Berk has announced that he will be departing from Queer Eye after Season Eight concludes. Just like that, the Fab Five is now a Fab Four.

Since the show’s Netflix reboot in 2018, Berk has featured on seven seasons of Queer Eye as the expert on home decor and interior design, basically renovating a person’s entire house every episode.

However today in a shocking announcement Berk has made the difficult but “necessary” decision to leave, posting the news to his social media.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” wrote Berk to his fans, thanking them for their support of him and the show over the last six years.

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design,” stated Berk in his heartfelt post.

“I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Though fans are absolutely gutted, their devastation is being expressed in the purest form of art known to humankind: memes.

Across social media platforms there has been an outpour of heartfelt and hilarious memes from Queer Eye stans who have posted wishing Berk the best going forward. Because sometimes when you are sad, the best coping mechanism is to meme.

Bobby Berk’s 8th season of Queer Eye will be his last?! What will the Fab Five become? Does this mean that we’re not gonna have a second season of “Queer Eye: We’re In Japan”? 😭 pic.twitter.com/BhqkgRrvkV — Monkey D. Robin (@MonkeyDRobyn) November 13, 2023

Here’s how Bobby Berk’s departure from Queer Eye impacts Biden’s performance in the exurbs next year. — sally messy raphael (@Jake_Rudy) November 13, 2023

Some fans were reminded of another iconic five person group where one member left early (Never forget, #1D4Ever).

omg bobby berk is the zayn malik of queer eye https://t.co/TNcU0AGs4W — human bingo from bluey (@thenoasletter) November 13, 2023

And finally, this one is an oldie but goldie that truly gives our king the credit he deserves.

Almost all other members of the Fab Five — Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — responded to Berk’s news with a sweet public comment.

“#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it,” commented Porowski along with a bouquet of heart emojis, as did JVN.

Brown cheekily stayed in the first stage of grief; commenting in denial: “I’m about to be a Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me?” Big mood.

Queer Eye’s eighth season, and final with Berk, will be released onto Netflix on January 24, 2024.

The show has already been confirmed for a ninth season, but have made no statement as to how they plan to fill the massive hole Berk leaves behind.