Queer Eye Has Announced Bobby Berk’s Handsome Replacement Jeremiah Brent In The Fab Five

You didn’t think the Fab Five would rebrand as the Fab Four, did you? Queer Eye‘s fabulous gang of gorgeous, well-rounded specialists have added a new member to their group following interior designer Bobby Berk‘s departure from the show after eight heartwarming seasons.

The original members Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will be joined by newcomer Jeremiah Brent.

Don’t mind me, just bookmarking Jeremiah’s stunning IG to show anyone who takes pics of me for composition inspiration. (Image: Instagram)

But who is this mysterious and very good-looking man, I hear you ask?

Who is Jeremiah Brent?

Just like his predecessor, Jeremiah is a successful interior designer. He’s the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD) and has a lifestyle brand named Atrio. He found his way into the public eye after landing a gig as American fashion designer Rachel Zoe‘s styling associate on The Rachel Zoe Project in 2011.

Jeremiah stepped into a front-and-centre forward role hosting a home makeover and renovation series called Home Made Simple. Then in 2020, he joined the Netflix forces to host the Queer Eye spin-off Say I Do, which saw couples overcome their obstacles to get hitched in a surprise wedding organised by experts in less than a week.

I’ll tell ya, this man will fit in beautifully with the wonderfully groomed Fab Five. (Image: Getty)

Considering Jeremiah was already part of the Netflix family and participating in a show produced by the same people, we really should have connected the dots that he would be filling Bobby’s role, hey?

Off-screen, Jeremiah is a happily married man. In 2014 he tied the knot with a bloke called Nate Berkus who — get this — is also an interior designer. The pair have collaborated on all sorts of projects and product lines but the one collaboration I’d loooove to see is their home. I bet it’s stunning.

Why did Bobby Berk leave the show?

Back in November 2023, our sweet interior design king Bobby Berk announced that he would be leaving Queer Eye and Season Eight would be his last season. For fans, it was a devastating blow — especially for those who dubbed Bobby as the hardest-working member of the Fab Five.

Although Bobby originally didn’t say much about his decision to leave the show, rumours started to swirl online that it was all because of a falling out he had with his co-star Tan France.

The original Fab Five. (Image: Getty)

In January 2024, Bobby did a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair. He revealed that originally the Fab Five were only signed on for seven seasons and because of that, they started planning their future projects. When they were offered a contract renewal by Netflix, Bobby turned it down and claimed that the others were planning on doing the same until they eventually signed, leaving him as the odd one out.

“All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those,” he said.

“I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that’s why I left.”

In the chat, he did confirm that while there was beef with Tan, they’re now back on speaking terms.

“I want people to know that Tan and I—we will be fine,” he said.

“Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

I’ll miss watching this king on Queer Eye. (Image: Getty)

When will we see Jeremiah Brent on Queer Eye?

Newcomer Jeremiah has been confirmed for Queer Eye Season Nine which will be filmed in Las Vegas. So far, we don’t have an official date on when to expect the new season but don’t worry, I’ll update this article as soon as we find out for sure.

You can watch Seasons One to Eight of Queer Eye on Netflix.