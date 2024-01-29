A Queer Eye Insider Has Revealed WTF Led To Bobby Berk And Tan France’s Huge-Ass Feud

More and more Queer Eye drama has been revealed, including behind-the-scenes details about what led to Bobby Berk leaving, plus his rumoured feud with stylist Tan France.

ICYMI: Back in November, the Emmy award-winning host announced that Season Eight would be his last season on Queer Eye.

The rumour mill immediately began churning out hints that his departure was less than amicable and that things weren’t as happy, happy as they seemed among the cast of the Netflix show.

From social media clues to Deuxmoi spies to Bobby himself giving a statement in an interview, here’s the behind-the-scenes Queer Eye drama that led to the fan fave leaving the gang for good.

Queer Eye behind-the-scenes drama

Bobby Berk and Tan France’s feud

Since Bobby first bailed on Queer Eye, he has been dropping hints on social media that he and Tan aren’t on the best terms.

First up, he unfollowed the stylist on social media and anytime he would post about the gang — including footage from their 2024 Emmy Award win — he would tag each member of the Fab Five expect for Tan.

Check out this shady shit:

Bobby tagging each Queer Eye member but Tan is very telling, IMO. (Credit: Instagram / Bobby Berk)

In the midst of all the social media rumblings about the Queer Eye drama, Bobby finally broke his silence in a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair last week, revealing that there is, indeed, tension among the group.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he told the publication.

However, due to the lack of content released during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, he said Netflix renewed their contract. The Fab Five were offered a contract renewal, and Bobby decided not to sign along the dotted line. He claimed that the others were contemplating not signing either, but eventually ended up signing.

“There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did. I can’t be mad—for a second I was,” he explained.

“All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on—that’s why I left.”

Now, a sneaky source who claims to have intimate knowledge of the whole sitch has spilled more details about the behind-the-scenes beef via goss guru Deuxmoi.

In Deuxmoi’s latest newsletter, she revealed that she received an email prior to the release of Bobby’s Vanity Fair interview.

The source alleged that the real reason their relationship went to shit was due to Tan’s frustration over the attention Bobby was receiving.

“Tan was the one who started trouble leading up to Bobby leaving. He complained to execs about Bobby being portrayed as the hardest working cast member in the group,” the source alleged.

They went on to claim that food dude Antoni Porowski soon became involved in the beef (no pun intended).

“He even got Antoni Porowski to on board with not wanting him back for Season Eight,” they alleged.

“Both Tan and Antoni even threatened to not return if Bobby did. Other castmates Jonathan van Ness and Karamo Brown were in Bobby’s corner and fought for him to stay.”

The source then claimed that Bobby’s team eventually told Netflix that he would be exiting the show “due to all the drama.”

But wait, that’s not all.

The insider claimed that there was another motive behind Tan’s biff with Bobby.

It’s been speculated that another reason why Tan wanted Bobby off the show was because he has another mate in mind to fill his position, who is yet to be announced.

Whether or not this is the real story remains to be seen, but the rumours certainly are juicy, while simultaneously being so fkn sad. What a heartbreaking conclusion to what was once such a gorgeous era of Queer Eye.

I miss the days when we thought all five of them were genuinely besties.