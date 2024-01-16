The 2023 Emmys Winners Are In, Here’s Who Cleaned Up At This Year’s Glorious Ceremony

We’re well and truly into award season and the next evening filled with glitz and glamour are the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, usually, the Emmys are usually held in mid-September but this time around they’ve been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strike. This means that this time around we’re celebrating all of the best television to come out of 2023 and will most likely have another Emmys for 2024 later this year. Yahoo!!! Double whammy!!!

The lucky nominees were revealed back in July 2023 and they take into account the content that premiered between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. However, because most of the winners were decided back in August, it might seem like the awards recognise some older shows.

As expected, The Bear and Succession absolutely cleaned up with six Emmys each. For anthology or limited series, Beef wiped the goddamn floor with the other nominees claiming a whopping five awards.

The White Lotus didn’t pick up as many Emmys as expected, but thankfully, Jennifer Coolidge won for the Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series category. Thank god!!!

The whole list of winners below.

75th Emmy Award Nominees

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

WINNER: The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segal, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Support Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

WINNER – Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

WINNER: The Bear

The Other Two

Outstanding Drama Series

Star Wars: Andor

Better Call Saul

House Of The Dragon

WINNER: Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Star Wars: Andor

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Andrij Parekh, Succession

WINNER: Mark Mylod, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Peter Hoar, The Last Of Us

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Star Wars: Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, Better Caul Saul

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Murry Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Jake Schreier, Beef

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Aker, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers & Donald Glover, Swarm

Al Yankovic & Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Myers

WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Steward

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

75th Annual Tony Awards

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

WINNER: Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Myers

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Governor’s Award

Ever since 1962, the Governors’ Award has been presented to recognise unique and extraordinary contributions made to television history. This honorary Emmy is awarded to people who fall beyond the scope of the awards. This year, the award goes to GLAAD — a non-profit advocacy organisation which focuses on making cultural change.

GLAAD has worked with many of the shows listed above to make sure that LGBTQ stories are real, and authentic and doing their bit for representation.

The CEO of the organisation Kate Sarah Ellis gave an impassioned speech urging for more trans stories when accepting the award.

“The world urgently needs culture-changing stories about transgender stories,” she said,

“More people say they have seen a ghost than know a transgender person. When you don’t know people, it’s easy to demonise them.

“Visibility creates understanding and it opens doors. It’s lifesaving. Our community has achieved so much and yet, we are still being victimised and villainised with cruel and harmful lies. Sharing stories is the antidote and now is the time to take action, to support everyone in the LGBT community because this story is still being told and we all can be the heroes.”