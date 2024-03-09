Tan France Breaks His Silence On Queer Eye Allegations With A Spicy New Insta Vid

Queer Eye‘s fashion expert Tan France has broken his silence on the controversial cast swap drama that has plagued the show for months.

In a video spicily captioned, “And that’s all I wanna say on this matter” Tan breaks down the current news reports surrounding the exit of former Fab Five member Bobby Berk and the hiring of Jeremiah Brent, who just so happens to be Tan’s bestie.

“Yes, I’ve heard what’s going on,” Tan begins.

“My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.”

OKAY wow.

Tan using the word “fired” here is such a choice.

The majority of reporting on his departure has suggested that Bobby left on his own terms.

According to an interview he did with Vanity Fair, The Fab Five were all offered a contract renewal. However, Bobby decided not to sign along the dotted line.

Bobby claimed that the others were contemplating not signing either, but eventually ended up signing.

Ton continues the video, claiming that the production companies did a “full-on casting”, with Jeremiah getting the gig because they were the “best person for the job”.

“This all started from a comment on a gossip blog … it’s almost become gospel.

“That’s not at all how it went down.”

Comments on the video have been turned off.

The story follows a shocker few months for the Queer Eye brand.

Just this week, arguably the show’s biggest star Jonathan Van Ness was the subject of bombshell allegations of toxic behaviour.

The report, originally published by Rolling Stone, talked to sources who alleged that they saw the hairstylist lash out at their co-stars and crew members on set and alleged that their behaviour made other members of the Fab Five hesitant to film scenes with them.

More to come.