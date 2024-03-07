Deuxmoi Has Shared Spicy Anon Tips About Jonathan Van Ness Amid Bombshell Report

Gossip guru Deuxmoi has weighed in on the reports that Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness is terrible to work with.

On Wednesday Rolling Stone released a bombshell report about the behind-the-scenes drama between the Queer Eye cast and crew. The report claimed that the Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski — weren’t really the tight-knit pals they appeared to be during the series’ eight-season run. Although they had a working relationship, the report alleges that France and Porowski campaigned to have Berk replaced with their friend Jeremiah Brent, before Berk officially announced he was leaving the show in November 2023.

However, the most shocking revelation from the explosive report was the claims that the show’s biggest star Jonathan Van Ness was emotionally “abusive” to those he worked with, and had “rage issues”.

Following the Rolling Stone piece, Deuxmoi posted to her Instagram Stories saying that she received a lot of messages asking whether she had any tea on the veracity of the story.

“The answer is yes and no,” she wrote via her IG Stories on Thursday. She then shared some anonymous intel she’d received about the case before and after the report dropped.

One of the tipsters seemed to know the tea about the report before it had even happened.

“There is a big Rolling Stone story about to break about a certain Fab Five cast member that goes by three initials,” they wrote.

“Apparently multiple crew and former employees have come forward with accusations of verbal and emotional abuse saying that their nice and sweet public persona is a total fraud.”



Another person with the goss alleged that Van Ness’ behaviour was so bad that they were almost recast after Season Three of Queer Eye.

“Netflix almost recast JVN while filming season three due to them being a nightmare to work with and making producers, crew and cast miserable,” they claimed.

“As a producer, I have never been spoken to so rudely and unprofessionally as I was by JVM and it caused me not to come back after that season. I am in no way shocked that Bobby left and can’t believe he lasted as long as he did.”

It wasn’t just Queer Eye employees dishing out dirt. One person claimed to have worked on the crew of US show Lip Sync Battle which Van Ness has appeared on.

“I can absolutely confirm that Jonathan is an awful person,” they said.

“They made tons of people on our crew cry they were so awful to work with. Want proof? Chrissy [Teigen] only follows four of them and not JVN. She unfollowed them after seeing who they really were.”

JUICY! After a quick look through her following list, the anonymous person was correct. Teigen, who serves as the commentator on Lip Sync Battle, follows all of the other Fab Five members, excluding Van Ness.

Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown On Lip Sync Battle. (Image: YouTube)

A text contact of Deuxmoi also shared their own intel, claiming that a client, business or brand they worked with — whose name was redacted — recently declined working with Van Ness over concerns about their reputation.

Ouchie MAMA!

Doesn’t look too good for Van Ness, does it?