Apparently The Beckhams Are Beefing With Meghan And Harry & I Live For Rich People Drama

There is something so delectable about royal drama. So, when it involves literal royalty AND pop culture royalty, you can bet your bottom dollar I’m gonna be lapping it up like the Sussexes did those multi-million-dollar deals after they ditched Buckingham Palace.

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the list of people they’re allegedly beefing with isn’t short by any means. However, it does become spicy when their longtime mates David and Victoria Beckham pop up on it.

Per The Daily Mail, Posh and Becks have been accused of leaking stories about the royal couple, well and truly proving no one is safe when it comes to the forever-biting jaws of the press — or the Royal Family.

An insider dished to the tabloid that the football legend is “absolutely bloody furious” following a tense AF phone call between the couples.

Oh, what I would give to be a fly on that wall.

The source added that “any making up now is so unlikely”. Apparently, things are particularly frosty given the Beckhams were “very supportive” of Meghan’s entry into the royal stratosphere.

According to The Mirror, however, this isn’t exactly new tea.

The shitstorm reportedly kicked off shortly after Harry and Meghan fled the Royal Family in 2020, with Meghan becoming suss that the Spice Girl was leaking info to the press.

At the time, an insider told The Sun: “Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it… and spoke to Harry about it.”

They also said “the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous”. And duh, she’s allegedly too busy beefing with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

And because Haz is “very protective” of his actress bae, he rang David up to hash out WTAF was going on.

“Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified,” the source explained.

“He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while.”

Now, if only there was a way to settle this beef once and for all… Team Ellis Boxing match, perhaps?

Images: Joe Maher (Getty Images)/Chris Jackson (Getty Images)