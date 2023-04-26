For years we have heard the legendary tale of baked beans: they’re good for your heart and the more you eat, the more you… well, you know the rest. What we weren’t privy to, however, were the thief-friendly properties they possess. One Sydney woman reckons she’s caught onto a “sinister” plot after baked beans were poured into her letterbox, as if that in and of itself weren’t outrageous enough.

Sydney woman Margaret Khursigara, 52, spoke to Seven News about her close encounter of the bean kind, suggesting she may have been the victim of a planned robbery.

Khursigara informed the news network that one of her neighbours told her that beans are an age-old tactic used by thieves.

Apparently, if one puts beans in a letterbox during a long weekend when most people go on little holidays, it can be used to check who is still in their home.

Most folks would clean the stinky pile of beans ASAP, unless they’re on vacation of course, and it goes without saying that an empty house is easier to rob than a full one.

This is coming from someone who was literally burgled once when the ol’ house was empty, so I can confirm that thieves love an empty nest.

“We know a lot of people who have gone away for that four-day weekend, so it kind of makes sense for it to happen at this point in time,” Khursigara told Seven News.

“If they’re trying to see if someone is home, it’s a technique that could work.”

Here are the beautiful beans in question:

“I think, because it’s just a minor and silly thing, that it’s the sort of thing that people aren’t going to take to the police or report,” she said.

“The creepiest part of this is, if it is a technique to see if we are home, that means they’re going to come back to check.”

Khursigara lives in West Pennant Hills, although a tactic like this could happen literally anywhere.

Keep in mind that if someone wants to get into your house badly, they’ll probably just bust in sans beans.

Make sure your home is secure at all times to prevent any unwanted raccoons from scurrying through your trash.