Aussie TikTok star Clinton Kane has alleged that he was held at gunpoint while visiting San Francisco to shoot a music video.

“Hey guys. Just got to San Francisco to film for the album and in an hour of being here we had a gun pointed to our faces and everything was stolen so this trip is going QUITE GREAT,” Kane revealed on Instagram.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter, who boasts 1.5 million followers on TikTok, shared a video to Instagram which showed his broken-into vehicle.

Kane said he and his crew had parked for lunch, when he noticed two men breaking into his car and making off with his gear.

Kane and his mates decided to chase the thieves, who reportedly pulled firearms on them. The incident ended with the singer and his mates giving up the chase for their safety.

“It was very scary having a gun held to my face for the first time in life,” Kane told ABC 7.

“I was peeing my pants, very aggressively. Not actually, but in my head I was. It was very weird, very confusing,” Kane continued. “I don’t really know what was going through my head at the time. I had so much adrenaline and so much confusion and just so much shock.”

Clinton Kane says $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from his car in the robbery.