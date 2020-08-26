Aussie actress Adelaide Kane of Teen Wolf and Reign fame has taken to TikTok to defend every cent she has ever earnt in the acting industry. Why? Well, the internet made her, after claiming that she was worth around four million entire dollars, which is a lot of money for someone to just have lying around.

“So I found today out the internet thinks I’m worth $4 million,” she said on TikTok. “My crippling debt says otherwise. WHERE?”

Comments on the video ranged from sheer disbelief to support, as some fans understood that net worth and money in the bank are two entirely separate worlds, while others simply did not.

One fan actually provoked a response from the actor, writing: “But u were on Reign and it says they paid u 15k for each episode.” A fair point really, which Kane, 30, answered by breaking down every cent she’s ever earned since she was 16 years old, which you can watch below.

The TikTok breakdown goes as follows, according to Kane: “Generally speaking the SAG minimum for a series regular on a network show is 20k per episode, so say I did 78 episodes on Reign, that pairs out to US $1.56 Million dollars for four years of work, right?”

“10% goes to my agent, 10% goes to my manager, 5% goes to my lawyer, 5% goes to my business manager, and then I get taxed a further 30% because I’m a foreign national working in the U.S., so I lose 60% right off the bat.” And that’s just the first half. Kane then goes on to detail further expenses like stylists, rent and publicist costs.

Ultimately, Adelaide Kane really doesn’t want you to think she’s rich, but she also doesn’t want you to think she’s desperate for money. She’s just a normal working girl like the rest of us.