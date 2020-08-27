After explaining to the internet that she is in fact, not rich, Adelaide Kane has posted yet another TikTok on the matter of her net worth. Just a few days ago, the Aussie actress scoffed at fans who insisted she must be worth US$4 million, saying, “my crippling debt says otherwise.”

What started off as a joke has now escalated into hundreds of fans attacking the Teen Wolf star, who are tearing her down for even insinuating a lack of money.

In her latest TikTok which you can view below, Kane clarifies that her crippling debt stems from her mortgage. Rightfully so, she is also confused as to why this is still a moot point with her fans.

“I make one video breaking down a hypothetical and apparently I’m in crippling debt,” she says in the short clip. “I have a mortgage… I have a mortgage, that’s my debt. Fuck me”

The star previously broke down her earnings in a previous TikTok, giving explicit detail to her fans as to where exactly all her money goes. Apparently that wasn’t good enough for them, but if you haven’t seen the video, it’s actually an incredibly interesting look at the life of an actor in America.

“10% goes to my agent, 10% goes to my manager, 5% goes to my lawyer, 5% goes to my business manager, and then I get taxed a further 30% because I’m a foreign national working in the U.S., so I lose 60% right off the bat,” she explains in the video.

At the end of the day, the girl just wants to be left alone and has bills to pay just like the rest of us. Maybe we should just let her carry on with her business, and make her bag in peace.