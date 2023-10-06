NOPE, NOPE, NOPE: Aussie Fisher’s Close Encounter With A Great White Shark Goes Viral

A woman from Melbourne has detailed the moment she got a bit more than she bargained for when a great white shark took a bite out of a tuna she caught.

Isabella Sesto took an hour and a half to reel in the giant tuna at the end of her line, which was super exciting because it was the first [time she’d caught a barrel tuna.

However, it turns out things were about to get even more exciting, when Sesto and a group of other keen fishers captured a clip of a shark approaching while they fished off the coast of South Australia at Cape Jaffa.

“It’s a white, it’s a big white, it’s a big white,” you can hear Sesto shout in the video.

Despite the shark’s best efforts to take the tuna for itself, they did manage to pull the tuna into the boat — but the toothy boi did get a good go at the fish, with tears and bite marks across the tail-end of it.

Sesto told news.com.au that she didn’t mind the shark taking a chunk of her very impressive catch.

“Having an experience like that just makes it one in a million, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” she told the publication.

“Like who cares that it bit half the tail off? I couldn’t care less, it still weighed 102 kilos so it’s still a barrel, so I still conquered my goal.

“So I was absolutely stoked.”

She also spoke about the fact she’s been trying to get her hands on a barrel tuna for the last five years so the catch was extra special.

The shark in question.

“I’ve just had no luck. It’s just one species I cannot conquer,” she told news.com.au.

“And this finally happened and it just had to be grabbed by great white but who cares? It still weighed 102 kilos so that was pretty cool.”

In the vid, which was posted to Sesto’s Instagram (@isabella.sesto) you can hear her mixed feelings about the whole ordeal.

“I’m happy but I’m sad. Like I don’t know what to feel. This jerk, this big great white’s come, bit half my tuna off and it’s my first tuna.

“That is the most amazing experience in my life,” she finishes in the video.

After taking on the tuna, the shark turned its sights on the boat motor.

In a seperate post to IG, Sesto reiterated how grateful she was for the experience and for finally snagging a barrel tuna.

“My friends would know I have put so much time into these fish and as the fight was over and I had the tuna at the boat a great white smacked it,” she wrote.

“I’m beyond happy for the most epic experience of my life!”

This most recent sighting of a great white off the coast of SA comes after a woman was attacked by a shark in Beachport earlier in the week.