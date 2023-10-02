A 64 Y.O Woman Has Been Seriously Injured After A Shark Attack In South Australia

A woman has been seriously injured after she was attacked by a shark whilst swimming off the coast of Beachport in South Australia.

The 64-year-old, who was a part of a group of early morning swimmers, was bitten on the leg this morning just off of Beachport jetty, which is about 380 km south east of Adelaide.

Bystanders and members of the group she was with helped her out of the water and gave her first aid attention until the paramedics arrived and took over.

Police were called at around 7.45am with the woman rushed in a serious condition to Mount Gambier Hospital which is about an hour away from where the attack occurred.

A spokesperson for the SA Ambulance Service told 9News that they initially wanted to transfer the woman from the regional Mount Gambier Hospital to Adelaide, but Mount Gambier Hospital was able to effectively manage her care so she remained there in a serious but stable condition.

Officials have warned swimmers to avoid the Beachport area.

Image source: 9News