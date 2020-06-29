Big Brother Australia is really heating up this week, and unfortunately for our sass queen Angela, the game is officially over.

Thankfully, before being booted out of the house for good, Ange popped her camping cherry. An experience that she called “terrible.”

After roughing it outside after losing the balloon-popping challenge, the contestants battled it out in an elimination challenge that saw Sophie reign supreme.

Unfortunately, Ange, Kieran and Casey were up on the chopping block, with the game’s best player being eliminated for a second and final time.

This time, there’s no bunker to save her, much to the disappointment of fans.

Ange is literally the only entertaining person in this house and they need to get rid of Dan and Matt, not her #BBAU — tara (@taralovescats) June 29, 2020

Let’s appreciate this guy who predicted it before voting commenced.

With Ange gone, I can’t believe tonight is the season finale. #BBAU #BigBrotherAU — O'Malley (@Skualg) June 29, 2020

In her final hours in the house she really put up a fight. We simply must admire the hustle.

Ange is a hustler baybay… hope she pulls it off #BBAU pic.twitter.com/yv98CR4rR9 — Kee (@KeeniMaree) June 29, 2020

She may not be the winner, but Ange is easily one of the best players in this season, and fans aren’t too keen to watch without her around to stir the pot.

If Ange goes am out #BBAU — Gregoryloaf26 (@gregedwards26) June 29, 2020

Honestly, if we were still using the OG system, Ange would’ve made it to the end.

It’s a shame this is the format for big brother because if it was the old format and voted by Australia, Angela would have made it to the end, continued to be entertaining and seen her be more relaxed #BBAU — yo (@itsyourrgirlC) June 29, 2020

But unfortunately, the rules have changed and poor Ange can’t be saved anymore.

After throwing Casey under the bus for not “playing” the game, she promptly earned herself the most votes. Was it the smartest move? Probably not. But did it make for great television? Absolutely.

Angie blowing up everyone’s games before she goes home #BBAU pic.twitter.com/qoGSzvNcTp — Weslee #TeamShea (@WSpark98NZ) June 29, 2020

Some serious shade was thrown before tonight’s voting and hoo boy, we all feel like Chad right now.

Ultimately, Ange went home with a whopping 9 votes (including her girl Marissa). We hate to see it, but after tonight’s outburst towards Casey, it’s easy to see why she’s gone.

Fans had some pretty mixed reactions, with some fans thinking she rightfully deserved to be booted.

Can we now say FINALLY!?! Sorry wasn’t a fan of Angela she was more of a fake playing the game knew she was trouble when I saw her on the previews #bbau #thequeenisgone — Hawaii Five-0 OZ (@HawaiiFive0_OZ) June 29, 2020

But the vast majority of fans reckon the show just won’t be as entertaining without her constant shit-stirring.

This house is going to be so fucking BORING without Ange #BBAU pic.twitter.com/StazRWu5zC — Jake ???????? (@actuallyjake_) June 29, 2020

Big brother is going to be so BORING now that Ange is out #BBAU — Amber Louise Ryan (@amberlouiseryan) June 29, 2020

Long live the Big Brother queen.