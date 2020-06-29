Big Brother Australia contestant Garth Saville has spilled some piping hot tea about his former housemates and their spicy group chat.

If you thought the drama on the show was already juicy enough, you might want to sit down for this because their private group chat is bloody brutal.

In a bunch of screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail Australia, our queen Angela gets absolutely roasted by fellow contestants.

Ange, who quite frankly is playing the game harder and better than anyone else, recently stirred the pot by telling Channel 7 that Casey is “boring”, Dan is “useless”, Ian as “attention-seeking” and Garth is the “village gossiper.” And, as you’d expect, her fellow housemates weren’t too stoked to hear this.

Gorringe, in an extremely chaotic move, shared the 7 News story in their group chat with the message “good little read, appreciate the support Ang.”

“Wow,” boring Casey replied. “While I hate this can we please not have another argument in the chat again. Private message each other please,” Ian, who frankly did not deserve any hate, added, hinting that this isn’t the first argument to be sparked in the chat.

Honestly, what did the housemates expect? Angela has been a shit-stirrer since the day she entered the house, so why are they surprised that she’s giving spicy post-show interviews?

“Just a fucking low shot for no reason at people who can’t defend themselves. Fuck me, so disappointing,” Dan said.

An unknown user then added “jeeze I only just got all the knives outta my back yesterday.” We don’t know who this is, but they deserve the prize money purely for this sassy reply.

Angela, sass queen of the Big Brother house, then replied with a simple kiss emoji. As you’d expect, this was the Instagram equivalent of pouring petrol on a fire.

“Angela, this is all really mean, I’m so disappointed,” Garth said. “You say you came to Australia with just a suitcase, well that suitcase was filled with silver spoons & a fucking load of self-entitlement. Shame on you.”

After Ange replied saying she’s “not here for it,” Garth had some choice final words for her.

“Wake up Angela because it’s time to listen, you are a nasty bitch.”

The messages are brutal, but what did these people expect? They entered the house to play a game, not to make friends, and it seems like Angela is the only one with her eyes on the prize.

Big Brother Australia is back on our screens tonight, presumably with more of Angela’s tea (and no, we’re not talking English Breakfast).