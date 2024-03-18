Alan Jones Has Finally Responded To The Disturbing Indecent Assault Allegations Against Him

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses indecent assault allegations.

Conservative radio broadcaster Alan Jones has strenuously denied allegations that he indecently assaulted multiple young men during the course of his career, and insisted he will be back on air eventually.

Jones, 82, said in a five-and-a-half minute video that he has been off-air recently not because of the allegations or to “seek help” from Jake Thrupp (the creator of ADH TV, who he began working for after leaving the Daily Telegraph), but because of serious health conditions.

“My absence is not what has been suggested by some in the media,” he said in the video.

“I must now take the medical advice and do everything within my power to preserve my existence in the most comfortable way possible. I have every intention of returning to broadcasting.”

As for the allegations against him, Jones dismissed them as a “campaign” to “get” him.

“The get-Jones campaign is nothing new in my life,” he said.

“I am not going to dwell here on the allegations made about me other than to say that I refute them entirely and the inferences associated with them.”

In December last year, a joint investigation by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age alleged that Jones used his powerful position to “prey” on young men.

The mastheads spoke to multiple men of various industries who all claimed they had been indecently assaulted by Jones.

Now-deceased businessman Alexander Hartmann reportedly shared allegations about Jones to four journalists before his death, in which he said he felt like he was Jones’ “prey”.

“He forces himself on young men and uses his power in a predatory way,” he alleged.

A former 2GB employee claimed he was groped by Jones while driving him home.

“If I went to the police, Jones could be charged,” the employee said.

“What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done.”

Other allegations against Jones include claims he put his hand down the athletic shorts of a student while he was a teacher at The King’s School in Sydney, and claims that he presided over “compulsory naked massage sessions” while coaching a first-grade rugby league team.

Jones’ lawyers have vehemently denied the allegations and slammed them as “defamatory”. Police have laid no charges.

