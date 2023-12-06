Alan Jones Accused Of Indecently Assaulting & Preying On Young Men In Bombshell New Report

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

Radio broadcaster Alan Jones has been accused of indecently assaulting multiple young men during the course of his career.

Jones, 82, has denied the allegations.

A report by the Sydney Morning Herald alleged that Jones used his powerful position to prey on young men. He is accused of indecent assault, groping or inappropriately touching them without their consent.

The SMH reported on four men who made allegations against Jones: a former 2GB employee, now-deceased businessman Alexander Hartmann, waiter Odin Childs and an aspiring musician.

The former 2GB employee, who was identified under the pseudonym Brad Webster, claimed he was groped by Jones while driving him home.

“If I went to the police, Jones could be charged,” the employee said.



“What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done.”

Mr Jones has ‘vehemently’ denied the allegations in a statement sent by law firm Mark O’Brien Legal.

“Our client denies ever having indecently assaulted the persons referred to in your letter, and your suggestion that he has is scandalous, grossly offensive and seriously defamatory of him,” the statement said.

Before his death, Hartman reportedly made allegations about Jones to four journalists, saying “I would like justice done before he dies”.

“I was his prey… I know I am not the only one and this will come out somehow.” he said.

“He forces himself on young men and uses his power in a predatory way.”

Jones hosted a popular breakfast program on 2GB from 2002 to 2020 and became one of Australia’s most powerful media figures.

Before entering radio, he was a teacher, a speech writer for former Prime Minister Malcom Fraser and was coach of the Wallabies from 1984 to 1988.



