If you asked us how to describe a Dyson vacuum cleaner in a single expression, it would be *chef’s kiss*. That’s right, these sucky bois have all the sucky sucky you need if you wanna yeet those dust bunnies into oblivion. So, if you’ve been hankering for one of these bad boys for a while then you’re in luck, because old mate Afterpay Day is back for 2022, baby.

Sadly for us (and our wallets), Dyson is notorious for not being cheap. But if you wanna pass for a semi-functioning adult, then you might as well act the part by getting all jazzed about a vacuum cleaner. (I know, it’s a sad life.)

During Afterpay Day, Dyson’s slinging $150 off its ever-popular V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner and its V7 Motorhead stick vacuum. But if you’re more interested in primping and preening with one of their must-have hair products, then you’ll be stoked to hear that they’re throwing ya a couple of bonus gifts if you buy their Corrale hair straightener or their Supersonic hair dryer. Um hello? Bargain.

Keep reading for all of the Dyson Afterpay Day sales that you need to know about.

What the bloody hell is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a glorious shopping event that happens twice a year and gives shoppers the chance to snap up a killer bargain from one of thousands of Aussie retailers and brands. Last year, we caught wind of a bunch of vacuum cleaner and air purifier deals and it’s safe to say we cleaned them all out.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Afterpay is a godsend if you want something but can’t afford it right now. It’s basically a repayment plan that allows you to pay back your purchases in four instalments over a six week period — interest-free (love that for us). If you ask us, that’s amazing if you need a new pair of shoes and you’re between pay checks.

This year, Afterpay Day will start at 8am on Thursday, 17 March and end on Sunday, 20 March.

The best Afterpay Day sales for Dyson vacuum cleaners

Dyson V8 Absolute — was $899, now $749

Dyson V7 Motorhead — was $599, now $459

Complimentary gifts you can receive with select Dyson products

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra, $1,349

Buy a Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, and receive a bonus battery and extension hose valued at over $208.

Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra, $1,449

Buy a Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, and receive a bonus battery and extension hose valued at over $228.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, $599

Buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (in Copper/Nickel or Nickel/Fuschia) and receive a complimentary case valued at over $99.

Dyson Corrale hair straightener, $699

Buy a Dyson Corrale straightener in Black Nickel/Fuschia and choose two complimentary gifts valued up to $148.

