Getting back to live gigs and festivals is probably one of the things we’re pining for the most at this point in the pandemic, so what if you could get the chance to get to some of the biggest concerts in Australia in 2022 for absolutely nothing? Enter the Vaxstage Pass.

As part of the Vax The Nation campaign, these golden tickets of a lifetime are up for grabs from the country’s biggest promoters – Frontier Touring, Live Nation, and TEG – and get you double passes to every arena and stadium tour hitting us in the new year. All you gotta do is roll up your sleeves, get both doses of a COVID vaccine jab, and then enter the official competition on the Vaxstage Pass website.

Five (5) insanely lucky Aussies will win the Vaxstage Passes, which locks them in with double passes to every arena and stadium tour put on by the three touring juggernauts. That could potentially get you into whopping tours from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, Snoop Dogg, the Backstreet Boys, My Chemical Romance, The Kid LAROI, Louis Tomlinson, and maybe Harry Styles once he locks in those rescheduled dates

Hell, you could even cop free tickets to Kiss and Rod Stewart, if you really want to curry favour with Mum and/or Dad for any particular reason.

So if you’re fully vaxxed (or very much on the way to it) then you could chuck your hat in the ring and get down front left of a shitload of huge shows for absolutely nothing.

And if you’ve got a mate or two who are still a bit hesitant about getting the jab, well this might just be the thing that’ll make them get a wriggle on with chatting to a GP and getting it done – cos they probably won’t be able to be your +1 without it.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.