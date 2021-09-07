It’s been a minute between gin and juices, but Snoop Dogg has just announced he’ll be coming back down under for a huge arena tour in 2022. At this point we’ve just gotta cross all our fingers and toes that this tour actually lands and we can emerge from our kennels and choof along to get down with the big Dogg himself.

The I Wanna Thank Me tour is set to be Snoop’s first Australian shows since he headlined the final Big Day Out way back in 2014, and sees the rap legend, munchies lord, and friend of both Mary Jane and Martha Stewart celebrating his 17th (!!!) album of the same name.

Hell, he’s even released another album since then, because the big dogg’s gotta eat, so expect to hear him roll through tracks off From tha Streets 2 tha Suites as well.

Snoop’s also coming out here to promote his 2019 documentary (also called I Wanna Thank Me), which delves into the 25-year-long career of the West Coast icon, from his ’92 feature on Dr. Dre‘s The Chronic to releasing cookbooks and his own strains of devil’s lettuce, and winning over mums and the world in the process. He’s a working dogg, what can I say?

Snoop Dogg’s Australian tour will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on October 26, 2022, before whipping around the country over the rest of the month, before winding things up in Brisbane at the top of November.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketek from Monday September 13 at 4pm local time (missed opportunity to set ’em live at 4.20 here), and there’s a cheeky presale happening from Friday September 10 through the TelstraPlus website.

We’ve got a whole year to prepare for this: perfecting our Chandon pour, finding the perfect knock-off Rolex, re-watching his 2007 reality show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, and getting the gin and juice mix just right.

See you in the Dogg house, fingers fuckin’ crossed.

Snoop Dogg I Wanna Thank Me Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday 26 October

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Friday 28 October

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday 29 October

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 1 November

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD