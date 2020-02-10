I never thought I’d see the day that Green Day cooked pizza with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, but here we are.

The band stopped by the Ellen show on Friday to promote their new album Father of All Motherfuckers.

In Ellen DeGeneres’ absence, the show was hosted by unlikely cooking duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Doggy Dogg himself. So naturally, the band got down and dirty in the kitchen to make some ‘za.

While downing Martha’s signature “Venus Blush” cocktails, the band made pigs-in-a-blanket and pizza while talking music and avoiding dropping an f-bomb.

“Look Martha, I know how to make dough, you aint gotta tell me how to make dough,” Snoop said after homemaking kween Martha Stewart offered some instructions. “I’ve been making dough for a long time.”

“He knows how to make dough, he knows how to grow grass, he knows how to do all kinds of stuff,” she clapped back, essentially pointing out that she’s *not* your mother’s Martha Stewart anymore.

After wetting the ol’ whistle, Billie Joe Armstrong shared a story of his first job at a pizza restaurant back in the day before he was a huge rockstar.

If you thought Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were an unlikely combination, you are simply not prepared for them to make fucking PIZZA with Green Day.

I can’t handle this.



Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are my favourite combination of all time. Oreos and milk? Spaghetti and garlic bread? Wine and cheese? Pfft! Give me Snoop Dogg and Martha or give me nothing.

I’m not sure there’s any duo in the world that makes my heart sing quite like Martha and Snoop. A truly iconic pairing.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Fall Out Boy and Weezer as much as the next guy, but I would pay good money to see Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart give a cooking demonstration as the opening act for Green Day’s upcoming Australia tour. Hella Mega Tour? More like Hella MARTHA Tour.

You can catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer touring Australia on their Hella Mega Tour in November. Tickets are available from Friday February 14 via Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Oztix and Moshtix.

This is the wholesome content I am living for in 2020.