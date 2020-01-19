Vetements has officially won Men’s Fashion Week in Paris with a runway full of celebrity doppelgangers including Kate Moss and Snoop Dogg.

The French label kicked off the show fashionably late on Friday, but it was easy to see why. With a number of *chefs kiss* doppelgangers that likely would’ve taken hours of hair and makeup.

First of all, there was Kate Moss in a very supermodel-esque gold mini dress and effortlessly messy blonde hair. Honestly, I’m convinced this is the real Kate Moss.

Fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell also had a lookalike in the show, who was likely much more affordable than the real deal.

“I would have loved to have the real Naomi,” Vetements co-founder Guram Gvasalia told Vogue about his show. “But as a young company, I am afraid we cannot afford it.”

Angelina Jolie was also there (in spirit), with another incredible lookalike, complete with her signature red lip and a black evening gown that brings back memories of the famous “leg” dress.

But to really spice things up, the runway also featured a fucking Snoop Doggy Doppelganger. And yes, his braids were on point. Honestly, every runway needs Snoop Dogg, Vetements is really onto something here.

Not to mention, they also had a model who looked eerily similar to Mike Tyson, including his famous face tattoo.

The show was designed to cut the “bullshit” out of the fashion industry, according to Guram Gvasalia’s recent Vogue interview.

“Shows have become extremely environmentally unfriendly. So I strip down the bulls–t, and I have the most environmentally friendly show in the world, just sitting on beer benches, with very little lighting, and very little makeup.”

Big Snoop Dogg is back on the block, and by “the block” I mean the runway.