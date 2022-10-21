Great news everybody (yeah, yeah) — you’ll now be able to rock your bodies (yeah, yeah) at the official, rescheduled Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour.

It’s been an absolute whirlwind of emotion for the ‘ol DNA tour. The band was first supposed to come Down Under in May 2020. The dates were then rescheduled to March 2022 but later cancelled.

“The Backstreet Boys will be back in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 — third times a charm, we are sure of it,” the titular Boys said at the time.

The band has now confirmed that they’re definitely coming back and it’s set to be their biggest arena tour in 18 years. The (Backstreet) boys are back in town, baby!

Those rescheduled dates are as follows:

February 25, 2023

RAC Arena

Perth

February 28, 2023

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne

March 1, 2023

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne

March 4, 2023

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney

March 5, 2023

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney

March 8, 2023

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Brisbane

They will also be hitting up Auckland on March 11 if you fancy combing a New Zealand holiday with a Backstreet Boys concert.

Let me level with you: I was not a Backstreet Boys fan growing up. My introduction to popular music had fewer five-piece harmonies, and much more mad-at-dad angst. Pre-teen me was armed with ‘real music’, like Linkin Park’s seminal Hybrid Theory, so I had no time for manufactured boy bands.

Looking back, Backstreet Boys didn’t deserve the derision I hurled their way. Neither did my dad.

All of this is to say Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour will give you a chance to indulge your nostalgia in purpose-built arenas.

The crew will want it that way across the nation a cool 23 years after their record Millennium heralded a new generation of shiny pop.

You can check out the ticketing details here, if you are so inclined. I won’t be going, but I am catching up with my dad next week. We’re going for sushi. Tickets for that event are not for sale.