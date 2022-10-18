Pop punk titans and fine purveyors of fart and dick jokes Blink-182 have added three extra shows in Australia after everyone with a vague memory of the early ’00s scrambled for tickets. No need to hang out behind the club that weekend because they’re continuing the party down under for a few more shows.
Punters in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will be able to get along to these extra shows in early 2024.
In a true master stroke, the new Melbourne show is on February 14 which is truly the only way I want to spend Valentine’s Day. Simply nothing I’d rather do than dance around belting out songs about masturbating, aliens and absolutely sucking at dating.
Sydney will get another gig at Qudos Bank Arena on February 17 and Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre will host the original ratbag trio for a second show on Feb 20. The rest of the Aussie tour remains the same… for now.
Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – now with 100% more Blink-182 next year. 2nd shows on sale Thursday at 1pm localhttps://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab pic.twitter.com/MFVIPDNL1i— blink-182 (@blink182) October 17, 2022
The heart attack I had with this tweet saying “next year” though. I know we’re all extremely done with this year but we’re definitely not in 2023 just yet lads.
Tickets for the three new Blink-182 shows will go on sale at 1pm local time on Thursday, October 20 at the Live Nation website. As always there will also be a couple of presales happening on Wednesday, October 19.
So go right ahead and alert your respective group chats because I’m more than sure these new Blink-182 family reunion shows on the Australian tour will sell like hotcakes.
Blink-182 Australian Tour 2024 Dates
Friday February 9
RAC Arena, Perth WA
Sunday February 11
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide, SA
Tuesday February 13
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne Vic
NEW SHOW
Wednesday February 14
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne Vic
Friday February 16
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney NSW
NEW SHOW
Saturday February 17
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney NSW
Monday February 19
Brisbane Entertainment Cente
Brisbane Qld
NEW SHOW
Tuesday February 20
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Qld
