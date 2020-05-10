Take off your pants and jacket because Tom DeLonge has said the original* Blink-182 lineup will definitely reunite and play together again, but they have to “figure out the timing.”

Ever since The Mark, Tom and Travis Show album got added back to Spotify, Blink-182 fans have been desperate for a reunion show with the OG trio.

Although it’s not *technically* the original lineup (the founding drummer was Scott Raynor), the Blink-182 we all know and love with DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker could be returning to the stage together sooner than we first thought.

DeLonge famously quit the band in 2015 to pursue his alien/space research endeavours with his company To The Stars, much to the dismay of every Blink-182 fan on the planet. But in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Tom said he is still close friends with his former bandmates and would definitely be keen to share the stage in future.

“You know, I talk to Mark and Travis every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there’s no hidden message there or anything,” he told Rolling Stone when asked about his recent Blink-182 post on Instagram last month. “Everyone wants to know, ‘Are you guys gonna play again?’ Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.”

Since Tom’s departure back in 2015, Blink-182 has released two full-length records with new member Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio). Meanwhile, Tom has been keeping busy conducting UFO research with To The Stars Academy, working on “multiple film projects” and new music with his other band Angels And Airwaves (AVA).

Throughout the interview, DeLonge announced that AVA is “getting ready to put out the best record [they’ve] ever made,” so I guess we’ll be hearing Tom’s iconic vocals in the not-too-distant future regardless.

But if you’re wondering exactly how long you’ve got to save for a plane ticket to wherever the hell they take this highly-anticipated reunion tour, Tom also gave a bit of a rough timeline.

“I have all these priorities I’m responsible for, and I can’t just stop and go do a Blink-182 tour because it sounds fun. It’s a big thing. I gotta make time for it. So it’s kind of like, ‘How do we plan it a year or two in advance?’”

Obviously, nothing is confirmed at this stage, but here’s hoping we’ll be reporting on a Blink-182 reunion tour in 2021-22. Honestly, a Mark, Tom and Travis Show 2.0 is what we deserve.

In the meantime, you can satisfy your desire for an OG Blink-182 tour on Spotify because The Mark, Tom and Travis Show (Enema Strikes Back) just got re-added to the streaming platform.