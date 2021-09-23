In news that’s warmed my cold, dead heart, apparently Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus have started chatting on the reg again after Mark received his recent cancer diagnosis. We might be one step closer to an OG Blink 182 lineup reunion here, people.

Tom talked about his relationship with his former bandmate in an interview with Zane Lowe this week, where he said that once he found out about Mark’s recent battle with the disease, they started talking more often, and start to repair their decades-long friendship.

“The way the universe works is strange,” Mark said.

“I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce. Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. He told me on the phone. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’

“And we weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day.

“So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about.”

This has got to be one of the first times we’ve heard of Tom and Mark actively chatting to each other since 2015, when Tom left the band “indefinitely” via an email to Mark and drummer Travis Barker, which led to Alkaline Trio’s frontman Matt Skiba joining the iconic skater punk band.

Honestly, between Mark and Tom chatting more and Travis Barker starting to overcome his intense fear of flying, we might just wind up with a reunion announcement on the cards. Someone set a stopwatch and note this down, because if that becomes a reality I want to be on the record as calling it right here and now.

In the interview with Zane Lowe, Tom also said that he found it interesting how ego-charged relationships are between men, and that everything feels very black and white.

“It’s interesting how stupid and how much ego is involved with boys. We’re just boys and bands,” he said.

“Women are so much better at this stuff than we are. I always tell my wife, I was like, ‘Boys are weird because unless it’s a big deal, we’re either going to fist fight or we’re just going to brush it under the rug. There’s no grey area.'”

Well, Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus, I guess this is growing up, hey.