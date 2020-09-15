After days of uncertainty, Harry Styles has taken to Twitter overnight to confirm that his Australia and New Zealand legs of his world tour have been postponed indefinitely.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice,” he said in a tweet.

Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

Styles was scheduled to tour Australia in November and December, playing a number of sold out shows at venues like Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Understandably, arenas full of Harry Styles stans is a bit of a logistical nightmare when it comes to social distancing.

READ MORE Pardon The Fuck Us, But That Harry Styles Australian Tour Is Still Scheduled For November

The news comes just two days after Ticketek, who managed the Australian and New Zealand ticket sales, told fans that the show was proceeding “as planned,” quickly receiving a tonne of backlash from fans who were anticipating a reschedule.

“The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December,” they tweeted over the weekend.

The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December. In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 12, 2020

After swiftly having their asses handed to them by Harry Styles stan Twitter, they backtracked on the statement, telling fans that they were “urgently seeking clarification from the promoter.”

Update to Harry Styles Fans: Ticketek takes its instructions on any news on the Harry Styles tour from the promoter, Live Nation Australia. We are urgently seeking clarification from the promoter and will be back to fans as soon as we have further information from them. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 14, 2020

Ticketek is yet to release a statement on the matter, but will likely give further information regarding the possibility of refunds on Wednesday morning.

However, fans can rest assured that Ticketek already discussed the possibility of refunds earlier this week, telling a fan that “Ticketek will offer a full refund should any event be cancelled or rescheduled and the customer cannot or does not wish to attend the rescheduled dates.”

At this stage, there’s no rescheduled date to look forward to just yet, but we can all cry about it when we watch his new film Don’t Worry Darling.

The Harry Styles Australia tour joins a plethora of other events like Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour that have been axed this year amid coronavirus concerns.

We’ll be sure to update you as more information becomes available.