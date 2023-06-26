Alert The Elder Emos Because Paramore Are Coming To Australia In November This Year

The hard times are over because Paramore is coming Down Under for an Australian tour in November 2023. Who’s ready to cut a fringe and dye their hair the same colour as imperial mandarins?!



It’s been five years since we’ve seen Hayley Wiliams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York bring their emo-esque sounds Down Under and it’s about bloody time if you ask me. They’re touring on the back of their sixth studio album This Is Why but judging by the TikToks I’ve been watching for months, Paramore isn’t afraid of bringing out the classics.



Paramore will be hitting up Aotearoa in November before making their way to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.



If you thought the good news stopped there, ooooh boy, I’ve got more for ya! Paramore will be joined by special guest and funk-pop icon Remi Wolf who is bound to hype you up before the big dogs come on stage.



Plus, it’s worth noting that a portion of all ticket sales will be going to OzHarvest (and KiwiHarvest in NZ), a charity dedicated to helping food rescue organisations. What fkn sweethearts!

I’m blasting “Misery Business” in the office while I write this. (Image Supplied: Frontier Touring)

When is Paramore coming to Australia?

Paramore are playing only three gigs in Australia. Huge apologies to our friends in Perth and Adelaide for missing out on yet another big show after the whole Taylor Swift Eras Tour announcement situation. It’s rough out there.



November 18 – Auckland, Spark Arena

November 22 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 25 – Sydney, The Domain Sydney

November 27 – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena



FYI Auckland, Brisbane, and Melbourne are all-ages shows whilst Sydney is 16 plus for some reason.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase by Frontier Touring members on Monday, July 3 from 10am AEST.



Then, general public sale tickets will become available on Thursday, July 6 from 10am AEST.



To head to the official Frontier Touring website for more info, click HERE.



