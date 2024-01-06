Paramore Didn’t Break Up, But The Real Reason They Wiped Their Site & Socials Makes Total Sense

Paramore, our favourite band since the 2000s, has wiped its entire online presence off the face of the planet but there’s definitely a good reason, we promise.

If you go to paramore.net, you’ll be met with a less-than-inviting “404 Not Found” error.

Jump over to the band’s Instagram account which has 3.5 million followers at the time of writing, and its entire back catalogue of content has been wiped off the face of the earth.

Further adding to the chaos was the fact that the band had just pulled out of ALTer EGO, a festival in California, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Immediately, worry began to grow like wildfire within the fanbase that the band might be breaking up, and with good reason.

Paramore is slated to be supporting Taylor Swift for three months on her Eras Tour in Europe this year, and God knows either of those fanbases would be crushed if the band pulled out.

Thankfully, though the online mass deletion was only due to the band’s contract with its former record label Atlantic.

The actual contract was only signed between Hayley Williams and Atlantic, which caused a bunch of disunion in the band in the 2010s and ended with two members leaving.

“We didn’t understand why Hayley was the only one signing the contract since we were told this was a ‘band,’ but we were too young to grasp all of this…” former band member Josh Farro said in 2010.

“All the while we still questioned whether or not we were an actual band, but Hayley continued to insist we were, despite our being ignored and pushed around by the label.”

The deal had reportedly been ongoing for 20 years and finally came to an end per Variety.

Representatives for Atlantic were contacted for comment by Variety but referred those requests to Paramore’s spokesperson who didn’t provide one.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc via Getty.