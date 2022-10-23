The first weekend of the long-awaited and much-hyped When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas has officially been canned. Despite ticket refunds being promised, some fans who purchased transport, hotels and supplies are now in the hole for thousands of dollars.

Early on Sunday morning, the festival’s official Instagram account broke the bad news.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday,” the post began.

“The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts.

“Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival.

“Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through the festival’s ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, for Saturday, October 22nd’s When We Were Young Festival will receive a refund in as little as 30 days to the original form of payment.”

Since the cancellation, would-be festivalgoers have been posting TikToks calling out the festival and sharing how much cash they’d personally lost.

One especially brutal TikTok asked where the wind that supposedly led to the cancellation of the festival was while showcasing some ~very~ still palm trees.

The weekend was set to feature a jam-packed lineup headlined by Paramore, My Chemical Romance, All American Rejects, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne and Jimmy Eat World.

TBH, if I didn’t have to take a plane across a vast ocean I might’ve even snagged a ticket.

Sadly, this isn’t even the first time in recent memory that a festival hasn’t met the expectations of its attendees.

In April, Revolve Festival organisers in the US said they were “sincerely sorry” for leaving influencers stranded in the desert with no food or water during its music festival.

This sort of thing has happened so often that we’ve even put together this handy list of times influencers have tried to plan events and it resulted in absolute chaos.