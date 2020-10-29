Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has made the band’s stance on LGBTQIA+ rights clear on social media after former bandmate Josh Farro posted a homophobic rant on Facebook.

“there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore,” she tweeted. “surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”

“and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore. to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved,” she concluded.

While she did not mention Farro specifically, the timing is certainly intriguing as it comes after fans unearthed an alleged Facebook comment from the guitarist in which he compares homosexuality to pedophilia.

The Paramore fan who brought the comment to light wrote, “Josh Farro is a homophobe. Stop supporting him and having any ounce of sympathy for him, thank you.”

Farro left the band in 2011, after which time Paramore become a three-piece. A non-homophobic, non-trash human three-piece, at that, who’s still thriving.

Williams, along with the other members of Paramore, recently made the decision to take the song ‘Misery Business’ out of their touring rotation due to the “wh*re” lyric.

“Tonight we’re playing this song for the last time, for a really long time,” she said at a gig (remember those?) in Nashville back in 2018.

She recognised that the band no longer felt comfortable performing a song that is all about slut-shaming and generally hating on other women in order to “get the guy,” which is not the kind of message we should be sending in 2020.

This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should, we feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while. This is to every bad decision that led us here, this is to all the embarrassing things we might have said, but we owned up to it and we grew.

