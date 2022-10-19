Instagram, hell-bent on collecting infinity stones features of other social media platforms, is apparently going to introduce an option to add a song to your profile à la MySpace. Which, I hate to admit, is actually pretty cool.

You know the drill: Snapchat pops off because of its Stories, so Insta adds Stories. TikTok goes viral because of its short-form videos, so Instagram introduces Reels. BeReal gets popular because of its spontaneous dual camera pics, so Instagram prototypes IG Candid.

The latest social media to find itself ripped off by Instagram appears to be MySpace, which absolutely was not on my bingo card given the social media platform went out of style 15 years ago.

According to tech developer Alessandro Paluzzi — who is known for leaking sneaky updates to apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter — Instagram is developing a feature that will allow you to add a song to your bio.

Here is where your chosen song will be shown in your #Instagram bio 👀



ℹ️ Currently the music is NOT played but this may change before official release pic.twitter.com/uRg81yCRdj — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 18, 2022

Paluzzi shared a series of tweets explaining how it would work. Basically, you’ll be able to go into your profile settings and add a song from there. Pretty much in the same manner you add anything else to your profile like pronouns or a link. The song will then appear under your bio.

For those of you who aren’t dinosaurs, this was all the rage between 2003 and 2008. Especially if you were in your scene phase and had a pop punk song on your black and neon profile. Time is a flat circle and Y2Kcore is well and truly under way.

Am I complaining though? No, because quite frankly, I would love to weed out people based on their music. Imagine how many red flags I’ll catch! Not to mention being able to let everyone know what my fave tune is.

What I am worried about though is whether these songs will autoplay out loud like they did on MySpace and even Tumblr in the early 2010s.

Is there a possibility that I could be stalking a new co-worker during a meeting only for my phone to blast their favourite song, which is niche enough that both they and I will instantly know I am on their Insta profile?

Please, for the love of God and also my scrolling habits, let this be a link that you *click* on to listen to.

In the meantime, Alexa play “Misery Business” by Paramore.